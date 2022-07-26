Video Captures Officer Rescuing Emaciated Dog Running Loose In Philly Creek

A video captured an animal protection officer rescuing an emaciated dog from a Philadelphia creek.

The video, posted to Facebook by the Animal Care & Control Team in Philadelphia, shows an officer responding to a call about an injured dog running loose in Frankford Creek just before midnight Sunday, July 24.

After following the dog for some time, Officer Tony can be seen holding a flashlight and gently approaching the pup before crawling down a hill and yanking him out with a pole-like tool.

“He never growled at me, never tried to bite, never charged me,” the animal protection officer told 6abc. “He was literally just terrified."

The dog, now named Valient, is being nursed back to health at the organization's shelter.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.