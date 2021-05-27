Contact Us
VIDEO: 76ers Fan Loses Season Ticket Membership After Pouring Popcorn On Wizards' Westbrook

Nicole Acosta
A Philadelphia 76ers season ticket holder had his membership revoked after he poured popcorn on Washington Wizards player Russell Westbrook at Wednesday night's game.
A Philadelphia 76ers season ticket holder had his membership revoked after he poured popcorn on Washington Wizards player Russell Westbrook at Wednesday night's game. Photo Credit: NBC Philadelphia

A Philadelphia 76ers season ticket holder had his membership revoked after he poured popcorn on Washington Wizards player Russell Westbrook at Wednesday night's game, according to several news reports.

The fan has also been indefinitely banned from all events at the Wells Fargo Center, CBS3 reports.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the NBA said "an enhanced fan code of conduct will be vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all involved.”

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 120-95.

Click here for the full story by CBS3.

