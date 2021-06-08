Contact Us
Victim In Fatal Falls Township Crash Identified As Morrisville Woman, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
The victim in a fatal crash that occurred in Falls Township Tuesday morning has been identified, authorities said.

Nancy Amoroso, 86, of Morrisville, was traveling South on Hood Boulevard in a 2017 Nissan Sentra when she experienced a medical emergency, and veered across the opposite lane, striking a parked unoccupied car, around 7:50 a.m., according to Falls Township police chief Nelson Whitney.

Amoroso was transported to Jefferson Bucks Hospital and pronounced dead shortly thereafter, Whitney said.

Amoroso's exact medical emergency was not specified.

Hood Boulevard between New Falls Road and Queen Ann Drive in Fairless Hills was closed for several hours as authorities investigated the scene, police said. 

The roadway was reopened just before 1 p.m.

