U.S. Marshals Capture Bucks Fugitive Wanted For Sexually Assaulting Child In Florida

A Bucks County man wanted for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old child in Falls Township was captured by U.S Marshals in Florida on Wednesday, authorities announced.

Shane Ferguson, 37, of Morrisville, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Florida-Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force at approximately 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of Triumph Road in Port St. Lucie, according to the Falls Township Police Department.

Ferguson has been wanted by local police on charges of rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault on a person less than 16 years old, indecent assault without consent, and related offenses since Jan. 17., LevittownNow reports.

He was also wanted for a violation of his state parole, police said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Ferguson was being held at the St. Lucie County Detention Facility where he awaited extradition to Pennsylvania, police said.

“Crimes against children diminish us all, as even their existence is an affront to civilized society," said Eric Gartner, United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

"We are thankful to have been able to support Chief Whitney, the Falls Township Police Department, and the citizens of Bucks County in capturing the subject of this heinous crime so quickly."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.