'US Army Vehicle' Strikes Turnpike Tollbooth, Drives Away: Troopers

The Pennsylvania State Police say a "US Army vehicle" damaged a tollbooth in a turnpike interchange in Bucks County and then "fled the scene."

It happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, at the I-76 interchange in Bensalem near mile marker 351.5, according to an incident report filed by state troopers.

A driver in a "US Army vehicle" passed through toll booth number 11, but "failed to drive with care" and did not clear the width of the lane, state police wrote. The driver's side of the vehicle struck the metal frame of the toll booth, they said.

After the collision, troopers say the driver continued along and "subsequently fled the scene."

The vehicle is also described in the report as a "large commercial vehicle" of an unknown make.

