Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Upper Makefield Man Surrenders To Police For Sexually Assaulting Family Member Under 13

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
John Suszko III
John Suszko III Photo Credit: Upper Makefield Police Department

An Upper Makefield man surrendered to police months after a warrant was issued for his arrest for sexually assaulting a minor family member, authorities said.

Upper Makefield police executed a warrant on July 31, 2020, for John Suszko III from the Washington Crossing section of Upper Makefield, police said.

Suzko allegedly forced a minor family member to perform sexual acts on him, police said.

Suszko peacefully surrendered and his bail was set at 10% of $100,000, police said.

He was subsequently remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in Doylestown.

He is currently awaiting trial for all charges including but not limited to IDSI person less than 16, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of a minor, and indecent assault.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.