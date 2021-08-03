Upper Makefield Man Surrenders To Police For Sexually Assaulting Family Member Under 13

An Upper Makefield man surrendered to police months after a warrant was issued for his arrest for sexually assaulting a minor family member, authorities said.

Upper Makefield police executed a warrant on July 31, 2020, for John Suszko III from the Washington Crossing section of Upper Makefield, police said.

Suzko allegedly forced a minor family member to perform sexual acts on him, police said.

Suszko peacefully surrendered and his bail was set at 10% of $100,000, police said.

He was subsequently remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in Doylestown.

He is currently awaiting trial for all charges including but not limited to IDSI person less than 16, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault of a person less than 13, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of a minor, and indecent assault.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.