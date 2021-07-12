Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Unfounded Threats Keep Bucks Students Out Of School For Days

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Council Rock School District Administration building
Council Rock School District Administration building Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Threats that were later proven to be unfounded caused a number of Bucks County students to miss school for several days, authorities said.

On Dec. 3, a Newtown Township police school resource officer was notified of a potential threat by Council Rock School District officials,  Newtown police chief John L. Hearn said in a Tuesday release.

The threat, which was allegedly made two to four weeks ago, was reported by other students, chief Hearn said.

After interviewing several students and the possible suspect, officers found no credible threat, police said.

"Unfortunately, social media continued to spread false information which resulted in a large number of students not attending school on Monday, Dec. 6," police said.

Another threat was reported Monday evening, which prompted officers to open another investigation. The threat was unfounded, they said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, to ensure for the safety and protection of the students and staff, school officials opted to host school virtually on Tuesday, Dec. 7, which allowed time for Newtown police and school officials to meet and discuss the two unrelated assignments, as well as steps to mitigate future issues within the school district," chief Hearn said.

An investigation is ongoing, and police are working to keep security measures in place.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.