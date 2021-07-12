Unfounded Threats Keep Bucks Students Out Of School For Days

Threats that were later proven to be unfounded caused a number of Bucks County students to miss school for several days, authorities said.

On Dec. 3, a Newtown Township police school resource officer was notified of a potential threat by Council Rock School District officials, Newtown police chief John L. Hearn said in a Tuesday release.

The threat, which was allegedly made two to four weeks ago, was reported by other students, chief Hearn said.

After interviewing several students and the possible suspect, officers found no credible threat, police said.

"Unfortunately, social media continued to spread false information which resulted in a large number of students not attending school on Monday, Dec. 6," police said.

Another threat was reported Monday evening, which prompted officers to open another investigation. The threat was unfounded, they said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, to ensure for the safety and protection of the students and staff, school officials opted to host school virtually on Tuesday, Dec. 7, which allowed time for Newtown police and school officials to meet and discuss the two unrelated assignments, as well as steps to mitigate future issues within the school district," chief Hearn said.

An investigation is ongoing, and police are working to keep security measures in place.

