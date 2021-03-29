UK Man Charged In Weekend Northampton Twp. Crash That Left 4 Teens Seriously Injured

A United Kingdom native, and Philadelphia visitor, was charged in a Northampton Township (Bucks County) three-car crash that left four teenage girls seriously injured over the weekend, authorities said.

Police determined Shane Brolly, 24, was driving northbound on the 300 block of Bridgetown Pike and attempted to pass a Nissan Murano by crossing the double yellow lines into the southbound lane around 10:10 p.m on Saturday, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

While in the southbound lane, Brolly collided with a Mazda CX5, pushing it back 50 feet, the DA's office said.

The crash sent Brolly’s truck back into the northbound lane where it was struck by the Nissan Murano, authorities said.

The four teen girls in the Mazda CX5 suffered serious injuries, the DA's office said.

The three occupants of the Nissan Murano were treated at the scene and released, authorities said.

Brolly and his passenger were both taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

Brolly is a non-US citizen and was positively identified by his UK driver's license, the DA's office said.

Police found opened and unopened alcoholic drinks in Brolly’s truck and smelled an odor of alcohol on him, authorities said. His blood test results are pending.

Brolly was arraigned in his hospital bed Sunday on five counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault by vehicle, all felonies, and eight misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.

The crash was investigated by the Northampton Township Police Department and the Bucks County Crash Investigation Team. The case is assigned for prosecution by Deputy District Attorney Robert D. James.

