Two Women Killed In Pair Of Shootings: Philadelphia Police

Two Philadelphia women were shot and killed within an hour of each other early Thursday morning, city police told Daily Voice.

The first attack happened at 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 23 in Kingsessing, the department said. Police were called to a bar on the 5300 block of Woodland Avenue, where a man told them that a woman in a car opened fire at another pedestrian. The man said he shot back at her before she fled.

Soon after, a woman with gunshot wounds to the chest and arm arrived at Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center in a silver Infiniti, police said. She died there at 1:11 a.m., authorities wrote.

Detectives believe the woman had gotten into an argument with the pedestrian before allegedly shooting at him. Her name has not been officially released, and no arrests have been made as of Thursday afternoon, officials noted.

An hour later and a dozen miles away, in North Philly, officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of North 12th Street at 1:45 a.m. where a 26-year-old woman had been shot in the chest, the department said.

Investigators say the victim was being robbed at gunpoint when she took out a firearm of her own and exchanged fire with her assailants. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:51 a.m., police wrote.

Sometime later, a 15-year-old boy was dropped off at Albert Einstein Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the "chest, back, arm, and hand," according to officials. He has since been transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where he is being "guarded as a prisoner," authorities said.

Police did not report the 26-year-old woman's name. Both cases remain under investigation, police said.

