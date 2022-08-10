Two Dead In Upper Southampton Pub Parking Lot Shooting

Two people were killed a third hurt in a shooting outside of a Bucks County pub late Friday, Oct. 7, authorities said.

Gunfire rang out around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Steam Pub on Second Street Pike in Upper Southampton, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said.

The shooter has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation. The two men who died were ages 28 and 30, and the wounded victim is 24 — who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A firearm was recovered from the scene. Detectives are in the process of reviewing and obtaining surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Southampton Township Police Department at 215-364-5000, ext. 115. Media Contact: Manuel Gamiz Jr., 215.348.6298, mgamiz@buckscounty.org Source: Bucks County District Attorney's Office

