Breaking News: Bomb Threat Made At Penn State By NJ Student: Authorities
Two Children, Adult Hospitalized In Philadelphia Hit-Run Crash With Pickup: Report

Nicole Acosta
Philadelphia Police
Philadelphia Police Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Foundation (Facebook)

Two children and one adult were hospitalized after a pickup truck struck them and fled the scene in West Philadelphia on Friday, Sept. 1, 6abc reports.

A 3-year-old girl, 5-year-old girl, and 43-year-old man were hit near 55th Street and Vine Street around noon, the outlet says.

The 5-year-old girl was in critical condition, while the other two victims were in stable condition, according to the outlet. No arrests have been made.

Click here for more from 6abc.

