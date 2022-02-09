Two Children, Adult Hospitalized In Philadelphia Hit-Run Crash With Pickup: Report

Two children and one adult were hospitalized after a pickup truck struck them and fled the scene in West Philadelphia on Friday, Sept. 1, 6abc reports.

A 3-year-old girl, 5-year-old girl, and 43-year-old man were hit near 55th Street and Vine Street around noon, the outlet says.

The 5-year-old girl was in critical condition, while the other two victims were in stable condition, according to the outlet. No arrests have been made.

