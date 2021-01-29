Two Central Bucks Elementary Schools Switch To Remote Learning After Early Morning Brush Fire

A pair of Central Bucks elementary schools switched to remote learning following an early morning brush fire Friday.

Fire crews were on the scene extinguishing a large mulch pile at Winding Brook Farm, off Folly Road, around 3 a.m., Warrington Township Emergency Services said on Facebook.

Barclay and Titus elementary schools were closed and switched to virtual instruction due to heavy smoke in the area, Central Bucks School District Superintendent Dr. John J. Kopicki said at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Officials say the buildings themselves are not endangered, CBSN Philly reports.

The Warrington Township Fire Company was assisted by the Upper Makefield Fire Company.

