Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bucks, PA
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bucks, PA

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
  • Northampton
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Two Central Bucks Elementary Schools Switch To Remote Learning After Early Morning Brush Fire

Nicole Acosta
@niclexacosta Email me Read More Stories
An early morning brush fire in Warrington caused two central Bucks elementary schools to temporarily work remotely, officials said.
An early morning brush fire in Warrington caused two central Bucks elementary schools to temporarily work remotely, officials said. Photo Credit: Upper Makefield Volunteer Fire Company Facebook photo

A pair of Central Bucks elementary schools switched to remote learning following an early morning brush fire Friday.

Fire crews were on the scene extinguishing a large mulch pile at Winding Brook Farm, off Folly Road, around 3 a.m., Warrington Township Emergency Services said on Facebook.

Barclay and Titus elementary schools were closed and switched to virtual instruction due to heavy smoke in the area, Central Bucks School District Superintendent Dr. John J. Kopicki said at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Officials say the buildings themselves are not endangered, CBSN Philly reports.

The Warrington Township Fire Company was assisted by the Upper Makefield Fire Company.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.