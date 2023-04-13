Contact Us
Truck Containing 750K Dimes Robbed In Philadelphia, Police Say

Mac Bullock
Scene from the Byberry Road Walmart truck robbery on April 13, 2023.
Scene from the Byberry Road Walmart truck robbery on April 13, 2023. Photo Credit: Citizen.App

Investigators are looking for answers in a Walmart parking lot after a truck containing nearly a million dimes was broken into and robbed, authorities say. 

It happened at 4301 Byberry Road, Philadelphia police told Daily Voice. An unmarked truck containing an estimated 750,000 dimes was broken into during the night, authorities believe. 

It's not clear how many coins were stolen, but dimes were scattered from the parking lot to Woodhaven Road, police said. A SWAT unit was on the scene early Thursday afternoon, according to the department, and bystander footage showed police blocking off the area. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

