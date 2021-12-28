Traveler Caught At Philly Airport With Two Knives Sewn Into Son's Stuffed Animal: TSA

TSA officers at Philadelphia International Airport on Monday nabbed a New York woman who they say tried to bring two knives sewn into a stuffed animal onto a plane, authorities said.

The Cortland, NY traveler told them the toy belongs to her son, TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Tuesday.

"The stuffed animal, which appeared to be a black bear in a space-age technology suit and cape, triggered an alarm as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine," Farbstein said.

"The X-ray image indicated something concealed inside the bear and upon closer inspection, TSA officers noticed that the back of the bear showed signs it had been re-stitched."

When TSA officers removed the stitches, they pulled out two knives from the middle of the bear's stuffing, she said.

She is likely to face a federal civil penalty for the security violation, Farbstein said.

“This is a good example of why we cannot assume that something as innocent-looking as a child’s stuffed animal is not a risk to security,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

“Someone intentionally attempted to conceal two knives inside this 9-year-old boy’s toy for whatever reason. It was a good catch on the part of our TSA officers.”

