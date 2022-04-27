Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Route 309 Bypass In Bucks County

A tractor-trailer crash temporarily closed the Route 309 bypass in Bucks County early Wednesday, April 27, authorities said.

When crews arrived at the scene around 6:25 a.m., they discovered an overturned truck with an unspecified number of boxed items spilling from the trailer and completely blocking the southbound right lane, according to the Sellersville Fire Department.

Southbound traffic was detoured and stopped for several hours as crews tried to clear the scene, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.

