Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Threats Prompt Early Dismissal At Central Bucks South High School

Nicole Acosta
Central Bucks South HS
Central Bucks South HS Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Threats prompted a Bucks County high school to dismiss students early Tuesday, authorities said.

Central Bucks South High School received two threats around 8:40 a.m., and school district officials notified Warrington police, the district said in a statement released around 11 a.m.

As advised by officers, the school was subsequently put on lockdown, officials said.

No dangerous devices were discovered during the sweep, and no injuries were reported, police said.

Out of an abundance of caution, students at Mill Creek elementary school were ordered to shelter in place, according to district officials.

Police say they will provide an update around 2 p.m.

