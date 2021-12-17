'This Is A Robbery': Bensalem Bank Robber Wanted By Police

Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in locating a man who they say handed a bank teller a note announcing a robbery and then fled.

Maurice E. Ray, 31, entered a Bank of America on Street Road in Bensalem on Thursday and handed a teller a piece of paper with the words "This is a robbery" written on it, according to police.

The teller handed over the money, and Ray fled the scene on a bicycle, Bensalem police said.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Ray on charges of robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, possessing instruments of a crime, and simple assault.

He is described as a Black male, about 6' tall, who was last seen wearing a dark jacket, a black face mask, and a dark-colored knit hat, police said.

Police are asking anyone who sees him to call 911, submit an anonymous tip on CrimeWatch or contact the Bensalem Police Department at (215) 633-3719.

