Thief Wanted In NJ, PA Nabbed After Causing Disruption In Hospital: Report

A man who was wanted for theft in Burlington County, New Jersey and later nabbed in Pennsylvania on similar charges was captured again after fleeing from police and causing a disruption to hospital staff, LevittownNow reports.

Mallet Clark, 30, of Bensalem, was arrested on June 30 in Levittown for stealing from cars, and officers used a Taser device on him to take him into custody, the outlet says. He was sent to Jefferson Bucks Hospital, where he's accused of later escaping in a getaway car.

When Clark was found and brought back into the hospital for sedation, he assaulted a security guard, threatened to kill a nurse, yelled racist slurs, damaged the bed, and pulled an alarm, according to the outlet.

Clark was charged in January 2020 for resisting arrest.

He was being held in the Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail, records show.

