Police & Fire

Tesla Driver Arrested In Hit-Run Death Of Beloved 21-Year-Old Pedestrian In Philadlephia

Cecilia Levine
Quadera Parrish and Dia Lee
Quadera Parrish and Dia Lee Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD/@9to5ive Twitter

An arrest has been made in this week's hit-and-run death of a 21-year-old pedestrian who was launched 12 feet in the air after being struck in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Quadera Parrish surrendered Friday, June 24 on charges of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and more, police said.

Parrish struck Dia Lee who was operating a Tesla while crossing Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street just before 7 p.m. on Monday, June 20. 

Dia was launched 12 feet in the air and hit a traffic light because of the strong impact, police said.

Balloons and flowers were left at the crash scene in Lee's memory.

