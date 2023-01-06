Contact Us
Police & Fire

Tennis Coach Sexually Assaulted Juvenile Athlete All Around The World, Police In PA Say

Mac Bullock
Hector Andres Jacome Jamarillo, a 24-year-old Bucks County tennis instructor, repeatedly abused a student while traveling the world to compete in tournaments, police say.
A tennis instructor faces felony charges after authorities say he repeatedly abused a student while traveling the world to compete in tournaments. 

Hector Andres Jacome Jaramillo, 24, was arrested at his residence in Washington Crossing on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and booked at the Bucks County lockup in lieu of a $200,000 bail bond, court records show. 

Investigators believe Jacome Jaramillo sexually assaulted a student under the age of 16 on separate occasions in Upper Makefield and Solebury townships, as well as in Florida and unspecified foreign countries, District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said. 

The instructor worked at several tennis training facilities and camps before his arrest, and detectives believe there may be more victims. To submit a tip, contact Detective Jumper of the Upper Makefield Police Department at 215-968-3020.

