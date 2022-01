A teenage student was shot and killed Wednesday outside his high school in Philadelphia, 6abc reports.

The 12th grader at Bartram High School was shot just before 3 p.m. in 2300 block of South 66th Street, the outlet reports citing local police. He was later identified as 17-year-old Christopher Braxton.

No arrests have been made in the killing.

Click here for more from 6abc.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.