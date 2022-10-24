Teen Hit-Run Driver Leads Police On Short Chase Through Bucks County

A teenager who fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Doylestown led police on a short chase into Buckingham Township, where he was eventually arrested on Monday, Oct. 24, authorities said.

Chaos began around 8:15 a.m. when police say a silver Nissan Murano was spotted fleeing the Doylestown crash scene.

The vehicle, with the PA license plate number KYJ-7716, was also wanted in connection with an armed carjacking, police learned.

Buckingham patrol officers later spotted the SUV traveling northbound on Route 202 and tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled on Holicong Road, they said.

After a short chase, the driver stopped the car and fled on foot, police said. Officers coordinated a perimeter and captured the driver a short time later without incident, authorities added.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Shamir Baylor, of Darby. He is charged with receiving stolen property and fleeing or attempting to elude officers, police said.

He was remanded to Bucks County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail, court records show. His preliminary hearing is set for later this month.

Officers from Delaware County reportedly contacted Buckingham Township police and inquired about Baylor and will follow up with their own investigation.

