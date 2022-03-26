Teen Fights For His Life After Being Struck By Stray Bullets Outside Philly Home

A 15-year-old boy was fighting for his life in the hospital after being shot by stray bullets while grabbing a case of water from the back seat of his family car in Philadelphia on Thursday, March 24, CBS3 reports.

Sean Toomey wasn't the intended target when would-be carjackers shot at another man in front of his home at the corner of Mulberry and Devereaux Streets in the Wissinoming section of the city around 9 p.m., the outlet reports.

Toomey has suffered brain damage as a result of the two shots to the head and is not expected to survive, John Toomey, the teen's dad, told the news outlet.

No arrests have been made as of Friday, March 25.

Click here for the full story from CBS3.

