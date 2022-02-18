Teen Bicyclist Struck, Killed By SEPTA Bus In Philadelphia: Police

A teen bicyclist died after being hit by a SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia on Thursday, Feb. 16, authorities said.

At around 7:35 p.m., two "juveniles" were standing in the middle of Penrose Avenue near Hartranft Street when one of them spotted an incoming SEPTA bus, Philadelphia police said. One of them was able to get away on their bicycle.

The bus driver braked and tried to swerve, but failed and struck the remaining bicyclist, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:55 p.m.

The victim was later identified as 13-year-old Nicolas Ritter, according to police.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.