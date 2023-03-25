Tacony Pair Charged With Locking Child In Dog Cage: Police

Two adults were arrested in Philadelphia Friday, March 24 after police found a little boy locked up in a dog cage in their home.

It began on Thursday, March 23, when officers were dispatched to a home on the 4200 block of Glenview Street for reports of screaming, Philly police said in a release. They arrived to find two "partially-clothed" children "wandering around" in the backyard, crying, police wrote.

Inside, officers said they found a little boy locked up in a pet crate that had been fastened with a zip tie.

The boy was rescued from the cage and all three children — ages 3, 5, and 6 — were taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for a medical evaluation, according to the release.

On Friday, police arrested 31-year-old Paul Weber and 30-year-old Michelle Campbell on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person, the department said. Each was arraigned Friday and is scheduled to return for a preliminary hearing before Judge Vincent W. Furlong on April 4, court records show.

The children have been placed under the care of the state Department of Human Services, police added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.