SUV Driver, 61, Dead In Tractor Trailer Crash On Route 309

A 61-year-old man was killed after his SUV became pinned under a freight-line tractor trailer on Route 309 Monday night in Bucks County.

The man's Honda CRV had collided around 9:45 p.m. near Mine Road in Springfield Township, on the southbound side of the highway, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the highway's southbound side was closed until just before 6 a.m.

The man's identity was not being released.

The crash was being investigated by the State Police Dublin barracks, with assistance from Troop M Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit, Troop M Forensic Services Unit, Bucks County District Attorneys Office and the Bucks County Coroner’s Office.

