'Suspicious Substance' Sent To Bucks County Board Of Elections Office Harmless

An envelope containing a “suspicious substance” delivered to the Bucks County Board of Elections Office turned out harmless, authorities said Monday, July 18.

Members of the Doylestown Fire Department, Central Bucks EMS, and Bucks County hazmat teams who responded to the county Administration Building in Doylestown analyzed the substance, which turned out to be non-hazardous, county officials said.

It did contain insect parts among the as-yet unidentified material, authorities said.

The office was temporarily closed while crews investigated and employees who had come into contact with the substance were quarantined.

“We are incredibly thankful for the way our county staff, Security personnel, Emergency Services and first responders reacted to today’s situation,” said Commissioner and Board of Elections Chair Bob Harvie.

“Since the 2020 election, people in Bucks County have been misled by baseless and unfounded allegations and our Board of Election employees have been subjected to unprecedented hostility as a result. Today’s incident was an example of the kind of idiotic and pathetic behavior which has been targeted at election workers around the nation.”

The office reopened just before noon.

