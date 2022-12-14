Suspect Pulled Gun At Quakertown Farmers' Market, Police Say

Things took a turn for the worse at the Quakertown Farmers Market over the weekend when a man threatened shoppers with a pistol, authorities say.

Richland Township police say they were called to the market at 201 Station Road just before 1 p.m on Saturday, Dec. 10 for a reported road rage incident in the parking lot.

Victims told investigators the man approached their car while lifting his shirt to reveal a handgun tucked in his waistband. The man allegedly drew the weapon while continuing to approach and threaten the victims, police said.

The suspect fled in his white Chevrolet Silverado before authorities arrived on the scene, they added.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s with a thin build standing about 6 feet and wearing a black jacket, police said.

To submit a tip, contact Officer Nick Costa of the Richland Township Police Department at 215-536-9500 or at nickc@richlandtownshippd.org.

