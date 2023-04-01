Suspect Points Out Victim To Gunman In Philly Police Video

One man is dead and two more are sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Northeast Philadelphia, authorities say.

It happened on Friday, March 17, in a store on the 5100 block of Torresdale Avenue, city police said in a release. Two men got into a physical fight but then separated, officials said.

Then, one of the men involved in the fight stayed in the store and placed a phone call, police wrote. At about 10:20 p.m., a suspect in a black Ford Crown Victoria pulled up to the store and went inside, speaking briefly with the man who made the phone call, surveillance footage shows.

As the two walked out of the store, they encountered the other man from the fight, authorities said. Video shows the man who made the phone call pointing out the victim before the other suspect takes out a gun and shoots him, police wrote.

The gunman is seen getting back to the black Ford Crown Victoria and leaving south on Torresdale Avenue, while the suspect who pointed was seen fleeing on foot in the clip posted by investigators.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction, the department said.

The suspected gunman is described as a black man in his 30s or 40s with a "medium build." He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and grey sneakers, and drove a black Ford Crown Victoria.

Suspect two, who pointed at the victim, is described as a black man in his 30s or 40s with a "thin build" and a mustache. He was wearing a long sleeve grey Eagles shirt with jeans and brown boots, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or leave an anonymous tip on the department's website.

