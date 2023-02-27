Suspect Groped, Stalked Teen On SEPTA Bus: Bucks DA

A teenage SEPTA commuter was harassed, stalked, and assaulted by another bus rider in Bucks County last month, prosecutors say.

Bensalem police were dispatched to Neshaminy Mall on Jan. 22, where a 17-year-old told them she had been groped and followed, District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said in a statement.

The girl said she had been followed by a man when she boarded a SEPTA bus at 10:30 a.m. that morning at Philadelphia's Frankford Terminal on her way to work. The man then sat down next to her so closely that "his body was touching hers," despite there being other available seats, the DA claimed.

During the 45-minute bus ride from Frankford to Bensalem, police said the suspect "groped the victim multiple times." Even after arriving at the mall, the victim said the man continued to follow and harass her, only stopping when her boss appeared, prosecutors said.

Elmange Watson, a 25-year-old Philadelphia resident, was taken into custody Tuesday, Feb. 21, and charged with stalking, corruption of minors, indecent assault, and stalking, Weintraub wrote. He was remanded to the Bucks County jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond, court records show.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Ryan Kolb of the Bensalem Police Department at 215-633-3746.

