Street Signs Stolen From Bucks County Roads: Police

Authorities in Bucks County are searching for five street signs that were stolen over Super Bowl weekend.

The thefts occurred in New Britain Township sometime before Monday, Feb. 13, when Public Works employees noticed they were missing, the police department said in a statement.

In total, police say four streets were affected: West Fairwood Drive, Julie Road, Poplar Road, and Diana Drive, which is missing two of its signs. Detectives are asking neighborhood residents to check their Ring cameras or home security systems for footage of the suspects.

To submit a tip, call New Britain police at 215-822-1910 or email Police@NBTPD.org.

