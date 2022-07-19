St. Joseph's University Student Tied Up, Robbed At Gunpoint: Report

Authorities in Philadelphia are seeking the public's help in locating a group of at least three people who they say tied up and robbed a St. Joseph's University student at gunpoint, according to 6abc.

The 19-year-old victim was sleeping when the suspects broke into his off-campus housing on the 5700 block of Drexel Road, tied him up, and robbed him of his phone, wallet, and laptop around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, the news outlet reports.

St. Joseph's University released the following statement to 6abc:

"The University's first priority remains the safety and well-being of our students. We have been working closely with the Philadelphia Police Department in their ongoing investigation. The University alerted our community about the off-campus break-in and shared reminders about available safety resources. Public Safety and Philadelphia Police have deployed extra patrols in the area."

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.

