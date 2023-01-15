Speeding Car Thief Kills 33-Year-Old Driver In Philadelphia: Police

A 33-year-old man died after being struck by a speeding, stolen vehicle Saturday, Jan. 14 in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Charges were pending as of Sunday for the driver of the 2020 Kia Optima, that was heading north on 5th Street when it struck a 2016 Toyota Carolla on Lehigh Avenue around 9:50 p.m., a spokesperson for the city's police department said.

The Toyota driver was entrapped and pronounced dead at the scene at 10 p.m., while the occupants of the Optima were hospitalized at Temple with minor injuries.

The Optima driver was arrested at the emergency room with charges pending.

The investigation remains active and ongoing with the Crash Investigation Division.

