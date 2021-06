A small plane crashed in a wooded area in Doylestown (Bucks County) Tuesday morning, 6abc reports.

Photos from 6abc's Chopper 6 show the small red-and-white plane in the trees behind houses in the 3000 block of Charter Club Drive around 10:30 a.m.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say the pilot was airlifted from the scene.

#Breaking - A small plane has crashed near the Doylestown Airport, into a wooded area near homes. Police and fire are on the scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/gxi6STLVg8 — Dan Patrick (@6abcDan) June 15, 2021

SMALL PLANE CRASH: Headed toward Doylestown Airport after a small plane crashed, causing a brief fire. No word on injuries.@6abc pic.twitter.com/xaGl58xYJJ — Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) June 15, 2021

The crash reportedly sparked a small fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

