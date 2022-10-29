Shock Spreads After Pizza Deliveryman Killed In Botched Philadelphia Carjacking

Support is surging for the family of a pizza deliveryman killed in what authorities are calling a botched carjacking in Philadelphia.

Enyury A. Rodriguez's loved ones identified him as the victim of the Thursday, Oct. 20 incident on the 2700 block of Swain Street around 8:30 p.m.

More than $14,300 had been raised for his family on a GoFundMe page as of Saturday, Oct. 29.

"Words cannot describe the sadness we all feel, the unbearable pain in the eyes of his father and his family," reads the page launched by Katherine Karafousia. "We will all miss the happy, hard-working, and good-hearted Enyury, that went above and beyond for everyone."

Rodriguez, a Fairmount Pizza driver, was getting out of his vehicle to get pizzas from his trunk when a 15-year-old boy leapt inside of the car, 6abc says citing police. Rodriguez tried to get his phone from the car, but the teen fled.

Rodriguez shot the teen in the leg, but the teen shot back — striking the hard-working deliveryman in the chest, killing him, police said.

Click here for more from 6abc and here to donate to the family.

