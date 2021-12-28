SEPTA Transit Officer Charged In Taser Assault Of 'Disruptive' Bus Passenger

A former SEPTA transit officer was charged after he deployed his Taser device on a passenger without giving them the opportunity to comply with his demands to exit the bus, authorities said.

Floyd Whitaker, 59, of Laurel Springs, NJ, was charged with simple assault, unlawful use of an incapacitation device, recklessly endangering another person, and official oppression, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

The incident occurred on April 12, 2021, around 4 a.m., at the Frankford Transportation Center, when a driver requested assistance with a disruptive passenger, the DA's office said.

Officer Whitaker responded to the scene, and discharged his Taser device on the unarmed passenger who was refusing to get off the bus, authorities said.

“I want to thank the SEPTA Transit Police for their work in this investigation, and for helping to ensure that accountability for serious and violent crime applies to everyone,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

“Any incident in which violent force is used by law enforcement against a civilian should be carefully reviewed to ensure integrity within the criminal justice system. My office continues to work with our partners in law enforcement to seek accountability for serious and violent crime, and to build trust with members of the public we serve every day.”

The DAO’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which investigates and prosecutes misconduct and crimes committed by public officials, will prosecute this case.

