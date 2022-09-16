SEPTA Conductor, Dad Of 7 Killed In Philly Ambush Was 'Family Rock'

A Philadelphia dad of seven was killed in what authorities are calling a tragic case of mistaken identity, 6abc reports.

Daniel Ruley, 37, was ambushed outside his home on the 100 block of East Washington Lane in the Germantown neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, the news outlet says. It happened not long after his wife walked inside the home.

He died at the scene. The alleged gunman had been waiting in a dark-colored sedan outside the home, police told the outlet.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe was launched for his family's remaining expenses.

"Our beloved husband, dad, and friend’s life was snatched from this world in front of his home, tragically and senselessly," reads the fundraiser, launched by Erica Cartagena.

"Daniel loved his wife and children immensely. He devoted his life to them, and he was truly the rock of his family."

Ruley had also worked as a Regional Rail conductor for SEPTA, according to the page.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $15,000 as of Friday, Sept. 16.

The funds will be used to support his seven children, two of whom are in college, his loved ones said.

"Daniel was loved by all and will truly be missed beyond words."

