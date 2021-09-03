Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Police & Fire

SEEN THEM? Newtown Police Seek ID For Pair Who Stole $700 Worth Of Merchandise From Ulta

Nicole Acosta
The pair of suspects who allegedly stole around $700 worth of merchandise from Ulta in Newtown.
The pair of suspects who allegedly stole around $700 worth of merchandise from Ulta in Newtown. Photo Credit: Newtown Township Police Department

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a pair who they say stole around $700 worth of merchandise from a local Ulta Beauty store.

Two suspects were seen leaving the store without purchasing any items, but with full bags around 4:30 p.m. on March 3 at the Newtown location, according to the Newtown Township Police Department.

Surveillance footage revealed that they had stolen multiple items, and an inventory confirmed that $686.88 worth of merchandise was missing, police said.

The first suspect is described as a White or Hispanic female, who is heavyset, in their late twenties, with long black hair, brown eyes, a gray face mask, and a tattoo or earring on the left ear, police said.

She was also seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black t-shirt underneath, black pants, white Addis sneakers, and a large black handbag, police said.

The second suspect is described as a White or Hispanic male, with a medium build, in their late twenties, with brown hair, wearing a white baseball cap, and earrings in both ears or possibly gauged inserts, police said.

He was also seen in a black hooded sweatshirt, a red t-shirt underneath, blue jeans, and gray and white sneakers, police said.

Police believe that the pair are possibly operating a black Nissan Altima.

Police are encouraging anyone who has information regarding the identities of the suspects to visit the CRIMEWATCH website and submit an anonymous tip.

