SEEN THEM? 2 Middletown Township Teen Girls Reported Missing

Local police are seeking the public's help locating two teen girls who were reported missing from Middletown Township Tuesday.

Brielle Perry, 16, is described as approximately 5'3", with black hair, brown eyes, and weighs 125 pounds, according to the Middletown Township Police Department.

Sierra Perry, 16, is described as 5'5", with brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs 135 pounds, police said.

Both girls have pierced ears, and no clothing description was provided, police said.

Police say it seems as though the girls are likely in the local area staying with another friend or family member that may not know they are considered missing.

Police are encouraging anyone who has possibly seen the girls to call 9-1-1, the non-emergency number at (215)-949-1000, or the Middletown Township Police Department at (215)-750-3876.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.