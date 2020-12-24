Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HIM? Man Wanted In Bucks County Armed Robbery

Jon Craig
See anything? Warminster Township police are looking for a suspect in a 7-11 robbery. Photo Credit: Crimewatch/ Warminster Township police
See anything? A robbery suspect captured by surveillance camera at 7-11. Photo Credit: Crimewatch/ Warminster Township police

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a recent robbery at a Bucks County convenience story.

The Warminster Township Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the 7-11 Store at 25 Newtown Road at about 3 a.m. on Dec. 21, police said.

The suspect (photo above) entered the store armed with a small black handgun. He demanded the clerk turn over cash and cigarettes.The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes northbound on Newtown Road, police said.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing black jeans, black hoodie, white sneakers and white mask, green and black mechanics type gloves and armed with a semi-automatic handgun, police said.

No one was injured during the robbery and no customers were in the store. 

Anyone with information about this robbery or the suspect is urged to call the Warminster Police at 215-672-1000 or submit a tip using the Crime Watch Tip Link. All callers/tipsters may remain anonymous.

