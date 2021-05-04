SEEN HIM? Former Bucks County Councilman Reported Missing

Morrisville police are seeking the public's help locating a former councilman who has been reported missing for several days, authorities said.

David Nay, 55 was last seen April 29 around 2 p.m. at his home in Morrisville, Bucks County, local police said on Facebook.

Nay, described as a white male, is believed to be driving a white 2005 Chevy extra cab pickup with a Pennsylvania license plate listed as ZRG-6024, police said.

The former councilman is believed to be armed and is "contending with a mental health issue," police told 6abc.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Morrisville police at (215) 295-8112.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.