SEEN HIM? Bucks County Man Wanted For Sexually Assaulting Child, Police Say

Falls Township police are seeking the whereabouts of a man wanted for the sexual assault of a minor, authorities said.

Shane Ferguson is believed to be driving a black Infiniti JX35 with the Pennsylvania license plate number LBB1409, police said.

Anyone with information on Ferguson's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Falls Township police dispatch at 215-328-8519, or 9-1-1.

Individuals can also contact Detective John Vella at 215-949-9100 ext: 431 or email: j.vella@fallstwp.com.

