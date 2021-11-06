SEEN HER? Missing Langhorne Teen Possibly In Pottstown

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Langhorne.

Emma Stewart-Hyson, who lives at a home in the 100 block of W. Maple Avenue, was last seen on June 9 and is possibly in the Pottstown, PA area with two friends, police said.

She is 5’3”, 95 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt, grey shorts, grey hoodie, Adidas slides, and socks, police said.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Langhorne Borough Police Department at 215-757-5911 or call 911.

