SEEN HER? Missing Bucks County Teen May Be In Philadelphia, Police Say

Authorities in Bucks County are seeking the public's help locating a missing teen.

Julia Coughlan, 14, was reported missing by her parents on Jan. 18, after she fled home on Jan. 16, Perkasie Borough police said.

Her parents believe she may be in the Philadelphia area, police said.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Coughlan to call the Perkasie Borough Police Department at 215-257-6876.

