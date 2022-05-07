Second Inmate Dies Within A Month At Bucks County Correctional Facility

For the second time in a month, authorities have announced they are investigating an inmate's death at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

The inmate, a man in his late 30s, was pronounced dead Sunday, July 3, by medical workers at the jail, James O' Malley, Deputy Director of Communications said.

Bucks County Detectives and the Department of Corrections Investigations Unit are investigating the man’s death.

This is the facility's second death in 30 days and its third death this year.

The most recent death at the jail happened Tuesday, June 7. Christopher Robert, 25, of New Hope, died by suicide by choking on food, Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck told LevittownNow.

Edwin Dunfee, 46, of Philadelphia, also died by suicide at the same facility on Tuesday, March 1.

