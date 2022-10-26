Search For Missing Sellersville Woman Intensifies

Authorities in Bucks County are ramping up their search for a woman they say disappeared more than two weeks ago.

Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, 55, of Sellersville, was officially reported missing on Wednesday, Oct. 12 by a family member, said county District Attorney Matt Weintraub in a release.

Capaldi was last spotted on Oct. 10 at her family home on High Street, where she lives with her husband Stephen Capaldi, officials said. Her cell phone, car, and keys were all recovered from the home, but her wallet was apparently taken with her, investigators said.

Loved ones told police that Capaldi "was not known to travel outside of the area alone," and that she was usually either at home or in town running errands, according to the release.

“We continue to hold out hope that we can find Beth Capaldi and reunite her with her family, but we are not ruling anything out at this time,” the DA said. “Please help us if you can. We really can use it.”

Capaldi is described as 5-foot-6 with hazel eyes and grey and brown hair. Police are asking Sellersville area residents to keep an eye out for Capaldi or for "anything out of the ordinary."

To leave a tip, call Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354, the Perkasie Borough Police Department at 215-257-6876, or submit online at the Bucks County Crime Watch website.

