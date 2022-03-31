Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Breaking News: Dating App Nightmare Had Neighbors Hearing Screams After PA Man Imprisoned Woman In Apartment
Police & Fire

Road Rage Driver Sends Two Cops To Hospital After Chase Through Philadelphia: Police

Nicole Acosta
Malik Johnson
Malik Johnson Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

A 24-year-old road rage driver sent two police officers to the hospital Tuesday, March 29, after a chase through Philadelphia, authorities said.

Officers initially responded to a 911 call of a road rage incident near Witte and Allegheny Avenue around 9:30 p.m., Philadelphia police said.

The victim told officers that Malik Johnson, of Horsham, who was driving a white Toyota, pointed a gun at him.

Officers tried to pull Johnson over in the 3100 block of Jasper Street, but he ignored their commands and fled the scene, they said.

A police helicopter chase ensued, which ended in the 2000 block of Fraley Street when Johnson crashed into an occupied police car, police said.

The injured officers were taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where they were treated and released.

Police later learned that Johnson's car came back in stolen status for a carjacking and kidnapping in Pittsburgh, they said.

He was charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, aggravated assault, fleeing police, and other related offenses.

