Resident Hit By Ricocheting Bullet After Man Fires Shots Outside Bucks County Home: Police

A resident was injured after accidentally being struck by a bullet in a Bucks County neighborhood, authorities said.

David Crean, 37, had fired two shots from a Beretta 9mm handgun during a "disturbance" in front of his Hilltop Road home in Feasterville around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, Lower Southampton Township police said.

One of the rounds ricocheted and hit a local resident in the foot, police said.

Responding officers found two spent shell casings and one unfired bullet on the road outside Crean's house, they said.

Crean has been charged with recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and weapon possession, court records show.

He was released from custody after posting $5,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for July 20.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.