Report: Woman Breaks Into Ex-BF's Suburban Philly Home, Stabs Him With Broken Bottle

A 30-year-old woman was arrested after breaking into her ex-boyfriend's Bucks County home and stabbing him with a broken bottle, police reports say.

Hilltown officers responded to the 800 block of East Creamery Road where they found the victim covered in bloody, makeshift bandages over a 6-inch cut around 9:45 p.m. April 4, NorthPennNow reports citing police records.

The victim told police that he was sleeping when Grace Anne Crews, who sometimes stayed with him but didn't live at the house, broke into the home by smashing a window and woke him up, NorthPennNow reports.

The two began arguing at Crews grabbed a beer bottle, broke it and then swung at the victim, the outlet said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and Crews remained at the scene, reports say.

Crews told police that she was kicked in the knee while inside but was otherwise not forthcoming with information, NorthPennNow says.

She was charged with

1 count Burglary (F1)

1 count Criminal Trespass (F3)

1 count Simple Assault (M2)

1 count Harassment (S)

The victim was treated with 12 stitches.

Crews was arraigned on April 5 by Magisterial District Judge John Kelly Jr. Bail was set at $50,000 unsecured.

Crews' next court appearance is a preliminary hearing set for May 20 at 3:15 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage, NorthPennNow says.

