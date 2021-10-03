Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Remains Found In Bensalem In 1988 ID's As Missing Pregnant Teen Lisa Todd

Nicole Acosta
A forensic sculpture of Lisa Todd by Frank Bender and the photo that Benslamen Det. Chris McMullin found of her taken at Harding Middle School.
A forensic sculpture of Lisa Todd by Frank Bender and the photo that Benslamen Det. Chris McMullin found of her taken at Harding Middle School. Photo Credit: Chris McMullin

An ongoing investigation determined that skeletal remains found at the old Publicker Distillery in Bensalem in 1988 are those of a 17-year-old woman reported missing three years prior, authorities said.

Philadelphia's Lisa Todd was reported missing in October 1985. Three years later, remains were found in a well that used to be the Publicker Distillery along State Road in Bensalem, police confirmed.

The remains were unidentified up until two months ago, when investigators extracted DNA from them, linking Todd to her family tree.

Bensalem Police Det. Chris McMullin said he was only able to find one picture of Todd taken at Harding Middle School, and believe she went on to attend Frankford High School before dropping out freshman year.

She also had a 2-year-old son at the time of her death, authorities said.

Todd's brother and sister, Joseph and Linda Todd, still live in Philadelphia and authorities said they were "relieved and shocked" to hear about the discovery, according to 6abc.

The case remains under investigation by the Bensalem Police Department and Bucks County District Attorney's Office as authorities still do not know if Todd's death was criminal or accidental.

